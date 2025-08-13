Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $206.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

NYSE HLI opened at $193.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.46. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $198.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 in the last ninety days. 22.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,815,000 after acquiring an additional 573,745 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

