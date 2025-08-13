H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,168,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of H&R Block worth $778,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.24.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

