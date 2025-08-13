Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83,335 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $33,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,216,000 after acquiring an additional 204,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,901,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.4%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $267.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HII shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.