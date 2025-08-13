Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Maxim Group from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

HUT has been the subject of several other reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $21.58 on Monday. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Hut 8 had a net margin of 112.81% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $174,558.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,104.07. The trade was a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 116.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 3,961.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

