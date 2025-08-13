Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.11. 1,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HRNNF
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.