Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.11. 1,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

