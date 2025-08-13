ICFI FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Barrington Research

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $7.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.99. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.84 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ICF International has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.40 per share, with a total value of $168,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,437.60. This represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs acquired 1,250 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $104,975.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,698.94. This represents a 19.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 21,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

