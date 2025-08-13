IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$52.29 Average PT from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.29.

IGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$48.21 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$36.95 and a one year high of C$48.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.562 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

