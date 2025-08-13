Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.58.

Illumina Stock Up 2.7%

ILMN stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

