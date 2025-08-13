Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

