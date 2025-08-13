Imagination Park Entertainment (CNSX:IP) Stock Price Up 12,139% – What’s Next?

Shares of Imagination Park Entertainment Inc (CNSX:IP – Get Free Report) shot up 12,139% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $48.34. 7,492,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,594,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc creates engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) enterprise platform in Canada. Its products include XenoMark, an AR content activation mobile app that allows to create and deploy AR activations by location and visual markers; XenoPlay, an AR mobile browser app; and XenoCloud, a centralized content management system.

