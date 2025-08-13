ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading 8.1% Higher – Here’s Why

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.00. 2,082,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10,146% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 8.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

