Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 687.2% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 948,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after buying an additional 827,793 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 68.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 293,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 119,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,702,000 after buying an additional 116,820 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 426.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $3,207,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

