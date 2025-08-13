Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Price Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Innoviva traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 205,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 817,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on INVA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innoviva
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Innoviva Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviva
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.