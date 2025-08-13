Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Price Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Innoviva traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 205,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 817,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INVA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Innoviva by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Innoviva by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 10.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Innoviva by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

