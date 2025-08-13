Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Insmed traded as high as $113.41 and last traded at $113.43, with a volume of 968280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.55.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $699,187.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946,799.88. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 933 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $95,641.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,048.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 537,440 shares of company stock worth $50,436,948 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 164.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insmed Stock Up 8.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

