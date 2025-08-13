Intchains Group (ICG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $104.89 million for the quarter.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Intchains Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.65 million.

Intchains Group Price Performance

Shares of ICG stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Intchains Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $150.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intchains Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intchains Group Limited Unsponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.09% of Intchains Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ICG. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Intchains Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intchains Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

