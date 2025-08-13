Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,551 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 894,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,361,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,198,000 after purchasing an additional 834,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,704 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.