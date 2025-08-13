Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,551 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 894,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,361,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,198,000 after purchasing an additional 834,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,704 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of IVZ opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
