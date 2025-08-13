Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,705,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 39,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

