Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.74 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 63,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 71,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

