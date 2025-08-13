Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 9,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $408,697.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,499.60. The trade was a 15.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 179,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,900. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,141 shares of company stock worth $1,204,806. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,831,000 after buying an additional 3,637,041 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,016,000 after buying an additional 2,006,334 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,727,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 291.1% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,075,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after buying an additional 800,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

