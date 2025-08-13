Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

