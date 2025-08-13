Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iridium Communications Trading Up 4.8%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,891,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,962 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,893,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,093 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,889,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,465 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $19,978,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 653,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

