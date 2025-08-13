iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 52,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 32,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECNS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000.

About iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

