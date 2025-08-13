iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 25,000 put options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately262% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,907 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

