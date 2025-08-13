IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price target on IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

CVE ISO opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at IsoEnergy

In other IsoEnergy news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.77, for a total transaction of C$170,941.75. Also, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.77, for a total value of C$122,101.25. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $439,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

