iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.39). On average, analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITOS stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $446.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $439,707.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,108.06. This represents a 22.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $391,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,412 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 147,107 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

