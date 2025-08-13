Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $185.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.1111.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

