Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE JXN opened at $94.36 on Monday. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $115.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,572.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

