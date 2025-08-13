Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.30 and last traded at C$37.06. Approximately 55,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 70,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JWEL shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$40.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$248,510.91. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Galbraith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.06, for a total value of C$36,603.06. Insiders sold 46,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,365 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment.

