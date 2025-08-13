Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

F has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Ford Motor by 43.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 324,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 945.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

