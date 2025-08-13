Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $309.00 to $287.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.94.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $242.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Progressive has a twelve month low of $220.33 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $552,814.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,949,064.08. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,741,523.40. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.