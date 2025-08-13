Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,275,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $818,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JEF

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.