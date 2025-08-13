Jennie Daly Acquires 148 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly bought 148 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($201.81).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Jennie Daly bought 134 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($202.62).

On Monday, June 9th, Jennie Daly bought 130 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($201.84).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 0.8%

TW opened at GBX 100.30 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Wimpey ( LON:TW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The homebuilder reported GBX 3.20 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 136 ($1.84) to GBX 122 ($1.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.82) to GBX 130 ($1.76) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 147 ($1.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 135 ($1.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 143.17 ($1.93).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

