Jones Trading Boosts United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target to $33.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jones Trading from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jones Trading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Fire Group

United Fire Group Stock Performance

UFCS stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $779.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.53. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.99 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 131.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 270.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 716.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 1,241.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.