JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Price

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDT. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Ardent Health Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. Ardent Health has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ardent Health had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Analysts predict that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardent Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ventas Inc. bought a new position in Ardent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $159,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardent Health by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardent Health by 1,684.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 724,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ardent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $6,010,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ardent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,886,000.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

