JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $123.05 on Monday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palomar will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,130 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $147,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 807 shares in the company, valued at $104,990.70. This trade represents a 58.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $72,676.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467.65. This represents a 56.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,294 shares of company stock worth $3,208,102 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Palomar by 1,970.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 185.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Palomar by 556.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

