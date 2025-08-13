JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $604,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

