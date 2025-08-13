Justin Lockwood Buys 5,000 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Justin Lockwood bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,150 ($13,703.25).

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 202 ($2.73) on Wednesday. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 197.40 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 366 ($4.94). The company has a market cap of £508.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 256.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 6.60 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Marshalls had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Equities analysts expect that Marshalls plc will post 18.2342758 earnings per share for the current year.

MSLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.67) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

