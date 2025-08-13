KANZHUN (BZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter.

KANZHUN Price Performance

BZ stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. KANZHUN has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

KANZHUN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.