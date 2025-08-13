KANZHUN (BZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter.
BZ stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. KANZHUN has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.41.
Separately, Daiwa America upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
