Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Robert W. Baird

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KPTI. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

KPTI opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,319,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 543,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,401,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

