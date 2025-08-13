KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,540,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,302,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,229,000 after buying an additional 1,645,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,240,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,656,000 after buying an additional 1,417,297 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 2,229,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,639 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,171.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $2,738,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cowen began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.