Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
KC stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.