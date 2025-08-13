Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

KC stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

