Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$21.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$26.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.28 and a 12 month high of C$26.70. The stock has a market cap of C$23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.39, for a total transaction of C$27,302.21. Also, Senior Officer Lucas Crosby sold 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$271,920.34. Insiders sold 42,833 shares of company stock worth $901,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

