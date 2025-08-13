Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

