KORE Group (KORE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect KORE Group to post earnings of ($0.47) per share and revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. KORE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KORE Group to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KORE Group Stock Up 2.7%

KORE Group stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on KORE Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

