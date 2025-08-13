K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €12.81 ($14.90) and last traded at €12.90 ($15.00). 1,149,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.05 ($15.17).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

