L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Financial Analysis

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Redwire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Redwire”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $21.33 billion 2.37 $1.50 billion $8.95 30.17 Redwire $304.10 million 4.43 -$114.32 million ($3.25) -2.91

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire. Redwire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3Harris Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 7.94% 11.82% 5.47% Redwire -71.95% -32.67% -7.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for L3Harris Technologies and Redwire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 5 13 0 2.72 Redwire 0 1 7 0 2.88

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $279.4706, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $19.4167, indicating a potential upside of 105.47%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Redwire on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber; mission avionics; electronic warfare systems; and mission networks systems for air traffic management operations. The company's Communication Systems segment provides broadband communications; tactical radios, software, satellite terminals, and end-to-end battlefield systems for the U.S. Department of Defense, international, federal, and state agency customers; integrated vision solutions, including helmet-mounted integrated night vision goggles with leading-edge image intensifier tubes and weapon-mounted sights, aiming lasers, and range finders; and public safety radios, and system applications and equipment. Its Aerojet Rocketdyne segment provides propulsion technologies and armament systems for strategic defense, missile defense, hypersonic, and tactical systems; and space propulsion and power systems for national security, and space and exploration missions. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft. It offers software suite that enables digital engineering and generation of high-fidelity, interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based environment. In addition, the company microgravity payloads, radio frequency systems, antennas, star trackers, platforms, and in-space manufacturing and biotech facilities. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.