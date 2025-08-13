Lake Street Capital Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Hold

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Barclays reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 13,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at $278,566.20. The trade was a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,725.21. The trade was a 10.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $85,574,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,863,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after buying an additional 740,499 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,723,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after buying an additional 337,026 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,737,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 1,086,337 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

