Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 11th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Apple, and Advanced Micro Devices are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These firms are well established and financially stable, often forming the core of major indices like the S&P 500. While they tend to exhibit lower volatility, their growth rates are generally more modest than those of smaller-cap companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $10.91 on Monday, hitting $340.56. 90,757,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,692,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 197.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.42. 106,327,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,374,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.62.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $572.94. 23,882,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,781,172. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $576.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.09.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.30. 48,540,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,902,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.84 and its 200-day moving average is $213.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.90. 62,776,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,256,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $280.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94.

