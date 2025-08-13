LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Raised to $10.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,248,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 682,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,236,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,186,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166,385 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,585,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

