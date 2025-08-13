Leisure Stocks Worth Watching – August 11th

Airbnb, Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Apollo Global Management, Norwegian Cruise Line, Peloton Interactive, and Trip.com Group are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose principal businesses involve recreation, entertainment and hospitality—ranging from cruise lines, resorts and theme parks to casinos, sports venues and fitness centers. As consumer-discretionary names, they tend to be cyclical and sensitive to factors like disposable income levels, travel trends, seasonality and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

ABNB stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.96. 2,746,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,075. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.95. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.48. 7,359,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,039,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Carnival has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of RCL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.44. 674,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $150.33 and a 52-week high of $355.91.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,190,638. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.37. 16,991,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,461,719. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 2.08. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. 2,041,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,275. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08.

